Westlake Chemical Partly Dodges Explosion Suit

By Clark Mindock (May 20, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Westlake Chemical Corp. dodged part of a suit alleging a chemical explosion at a Louisiana facility led to various medical issues for its workers, after a federal judge determined no expert testimony was available to back the workers' claims. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty on Thursday partially granted a summary judgment motion filed by the chemical company, after agreeing with the company's position that the discovery period in the case had come and gone without the workers introducing expert testimony to identify the specific chemicals they were allegedly exposed to or the medical impacts of the chemicals. That's a key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS