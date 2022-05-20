Gilead Loses Patent Case Over Lexiscan Generic

By Andrew Karpan (May 20, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Gilead lost its bid to shield its Lexiscan brand of cardiac stress agent from generic competition by Pfizer when the top federal judge in Delaware ruled the new drug wouldn't actually infringe any of Gilead's patents. Chief District Judge Colm Connolly rendered his 80-page decision Thursday nearly four months after a bench trial in January. The case was initially brought in 2018, when Gilead Sciences sued numerous generic-drug makers that had applied for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market drugs that would compete with Lexiscan, which is used in tests for heart disease and claims to be "the most...

