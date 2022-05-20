Ex-Morgan Lewis IP Co-Lead Moves To DLA Piper

By Jack Rodgers (May 20, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has added the co-leader of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's trademark and copyright litigation practice to its own trademark copyright and media group. J. Kevin Fee joins DLA Piper as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, the firm said in a May 16 news release. His practice focuses on representing clients in high-stakes intellectual property litigation, and he has experience representing financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, internet companies and others, the firm said. In an interview with Law360 on Friday, Fee said the focus on building an elite, global trademark and copyright practice was what attracted him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS