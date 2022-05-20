NJ Chief Justice Urges Lawmakers To Fill High Court Seats

By Bill Wichert (May 20, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner called on state lawmakers Friday to fill judicial vacancies that have reached as far as the state's highest court, citing the challenges posed by those empty seats during an address at the New Jersey State Bar Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Convention. After highlighting the impacts on the state's judicial system from the unprecedented number of trial judge openings and the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice Rabner said the rising number of state Supreme Court vacancies — two former justices have not been replaced and another justice is about to retire — is at odds...

