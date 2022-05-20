NJ Bar's New President Vows To Address Atty Mental Health

By Nick Muscavage (May 20, 2022, 9:50 AM EDT) -- Jeralyn L. Lawrence was sworn into her post as the next president of the New Jersey State Bar Association on Thursday night, vowing to dedicate her term to focusing on the mental health of lawyers to better the lives of practitioners across the state. Lawrence, a divorce attorney who founded Watchung-based Lawrence Law, became the 124th president of the state bar association, succeeding Domenick Carmagnola in the post. A decades-long member of the association, Lawrence was sworn into the one-year term at a ceremony at the New Jersey State Bar Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Convention in Atlantic City Jeralyn L....

