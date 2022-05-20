2021 Patent Litigation: A Year In Review

By Law360 Staff (May 20, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright solidified his position as the most popular judge for patent disputes in 2021, raking in 23% of all new cases. Nationwide, the number of new cases has held steady for the last three years, proving that the coronavirus pandemic has had a minimal impact on patent litigation. In contrast, petitions filed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board took a hit, as the board's evolving rules on when it can use its discretion to deny review created uncertainty that discouraged some filers. And intellectual property mainstays topped the list of firms handling the most...

