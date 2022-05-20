Zurich, Aviva Can't Escape Dying Man's Asbestos Claim

By Joanne Faulkner (May 20, 2022, 3:52 PM BST) -- A London judge refused on Friday to strike out a former factory worker's asbestos claim against Zurich and Aviva, ruling that it would be "inappropriate" to rule on when the consequences of exposure to the hazardous material began. High Court Master Richard Davison said he was not prepared to make a ruling on what may constitute "actionable damage" in a mesothelioma case, and instead said Peter Brooks' claim would go on to trial as quickly as possible. "I have decided that the threshold for striking out the claim has not been met and that it would be inappropriate for me to...

