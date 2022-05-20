Businessman Cops To Spending Frozen Assets In SFO Suit

By Christopher Crosby (May 20, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- A British businessman convicted of stealing £35 million ($44 million) from a software company could face further prison time after admitting on Friday that he had spent £30,000 in breach of a court order. The Serious Fraud Office won a fight for Smith's assets in 2021 and opened committal proceedings against him in April. (SFO) Gerald Smith acknowledged violating a restraint order prohibiting him from dealing with assets at a High Court hearing in London. The order, which was won by the Serious Fraud Office, was imposed during Smith's conviction for funneling funds from the company, Izodia, into his investment business. ...

