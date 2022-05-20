Law360's Pro Say: Florida Collapse Victims Get Swift Relief

Law360 (May 20, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Victims of the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida, have reached a massive settlement with a long list of defendants ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy. The speed at which the parties reached the historic deal — worth more than $1 billion — left the judge overseeing the litigation speechless. This week, Law360's Carolina Bolado joins Pro Say to discuss the details of the resolution, what it means for everyone involved and how it could change how similar litigation is handled in the future. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px)...

