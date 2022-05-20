Psychiatric Patient Gets OK To Sue G4S Unit For Negligence

By Silvia Martelli (May 20, 2022, 6:31 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Friday that a health care subsidiary of the security contractor G4S could not exit a negligence suit brought by a man its staff recommended releasing from police custody — only for him to kill three people the next day. High Court Judge Neil Garnham rejected arguments by G4S Health Services (UK) Ltd., along with a National Health Service trust and a county council, that by law Alexander Lewis-Ranwell cannot bring the claim because it stems from his own illegal act. The judge concluded that the case should go to trial because Lewis-Ranwell was found not guilty by reason of insanity....

