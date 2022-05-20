Norway Fund Drops €677M For 50% Stake In Berlin Property

By Grace Dixon (May 20, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Norway's sovereign wealth fund said Friday it will snap up a 50% stake in an eight-building Berlin complex composed of offices, retail and residential space for €677 million ($715.8 million). Norges Bank Investment Management will buy the stake in the mixed-use property also known as the Sony Center from Oxford Properties Group, the real estate investment unit of Canadian pension plan Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and real estate investment firm Madison International Realty. Per the agreement, Oxford and Norges will form a 50-50 joint venture after Oxford sells 44.9% of its existing stake and Madison disposes of its entire 5.1%...

