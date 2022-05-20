Supreme Court Told UnitedHealth Wants A 'Free Pass'

By Andrew Karpan (May 20, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The solicitor general's office has laid out its defense of the Medicare Advantage overpayment rule at the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the rule stops insurers like UnitedHealth from getting a "free pass" for refunding overpayments. The government's response came a few months after UnitedHealth Group Inc. asked the justices to take on its legal challenge of the administrative rule, which was issued in 2014 and obligates Medicare Advantage insurers to return excess payments within 60 days. UnitedHealth, which is the nation's largest Medicare Advantage insurer, mounted a lawsuit to challenge the rule two years later, arguing that it overstepped the legislative authority...

