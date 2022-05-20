Trucker's Disability Can't Back 'Bad Faith' Insurance Claim

By Matthew Santoni (May 20, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania trucking company's allegations that a Progressive Insurance subsidiary canceled its policy because of the company owner's disability should be a breach of contract claim, not a bad faith one, a federal magistrate judge ruled Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge said that under Pennsylvania law, allegations that insurers acted in bad faith can only apply to how the insurer handles or denies claims, so United Financial Casualty Co.'s allegedly improper cancellation of Devin Dalessio Trucking LLC's policy could not form the basis of a bad faith suit. "A bad faith claim is distinct from the underlying contractual insurance...

