Ex-MLBer Says Spring Training Makes Fla. Ideal For Bat IP Suit

By Ivan Moreno (May 20, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Major League Baseball bat-making business run by ex-New York Mets player Yoenis Céspedes says a trademark infringement lawsuit against the company's former owner should proceed in Florida federal court, arguing the "copycat" bats have been promoted to players in the state during spring training. Céspedes' companies, La Potencia LLC and YC52 LLC, said in a filing Thursday that Chandler Bats founder David Chandler's motion to move the suit to Pennsylvania was "a last gasp," and that his arguments to toss the trademark complaint altogether "amount to mere denials of the allegations." Céspedes said in a March lawsuit his companies took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS