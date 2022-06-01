Sportscar Maker Seeks To Put Brakes On Auto Seller's Ads

By Sophia Dourou (May 31, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- British sportscar maker AC Cars has asked a London court to prevent a luxury auto dealer from using the name "Cobra" when advertising replicas of the classic motor without its permission. AC Cars Ltd. has told the High Court that Clive Sutton Ltd. had "attempted to ride on the coat-tails" of the success and reputation of its "iconic" AC Cobra sports car. Clive Sutton, which imports sports cars from the U.S., has been advertising sports car replicas under the label Cobra, a term repeated in industry articles and by the dealer's own director, according to AC's claim, filed at the court...

