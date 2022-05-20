Texas Judges, Not Agency, Can Decide Surface Water Fights

By Morgan Conley (May 20, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that disagreements over who owns surface water rights fall under the purview of the state's judicial branch, reversing two lower court rulings that held that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality should handle such disputes. In a unanimous decision, the justices held that the TCEQ doesn't have the power to decide disputed surface water ownership rights, disagreeing with landowners DRR Family Properties LP and Louise W. Champagne that the owners of a neighboring parcel of land needed to pursue relief through the state agency before turning to the courts for an ownership determination. "We hold...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS