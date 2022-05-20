Texas Justices Rule Baylor Lab Owes Fired Exec Commission

By Katie Buehler (May 20, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a fired sales executive was still entitled to commission payments from a Houston medical laboratory because his contract didn't expressly condition the payments on his employment status, a decision two dissenting justices called an ill-advised departure from court precedent. In a 7-2 decision, the state's high court found that Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories LLC was required, under a century-old doctrine, to pay Thomas Brandon Perthuis commission related to a sale he negotiated and set in motion, even though he was fired the day before it was executed. The state's procuring-cause doctrine, which was...

