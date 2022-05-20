NJ Panel Upholds Firing Of Worker Who Called BLM Racist

By Emily Brill (May 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A health system did not violate a worker's constitutional rights by firing her for posting Facebook comments about the Black Lives Matter movement that managers found offensive, a New Jersey appellate court ruled Friday. In a 16-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division agreed with a lower court that the First Amendment and Article I of the New Jersey Constitution do not bar private employers such as AtlantiCare from firing at-will employees such as Heather McVey. The appellate court also pointed out that, as the lower court noted, New Jersey law doesn't impose liability...

