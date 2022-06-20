Changes To UK Competition Rules Will Extend CMA Powers

By Bill Batchelor and Aurora Luoma (June 20, 2022, 9:32 AM BST) -- The U.K. government has announced amendments to the U.K. competition and consumer law regimes, with changes to merger control to include expanded conditions for killer acquisitions. This will eliminate the need for a U.K. overlap in acquirer and target activities where the acquirer has a high share of supply, that is, greater than 33%, and a substantial U.K. presence, i.e., over £350 million. There will also be an increase to the existing turnover threshold, and an exemption from review for deals between small businesses, with flexible timing for Phase 2 investigations, which will allow earlier consideration of remedies and expanded ability for parties...

