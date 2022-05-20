Walmart Gets E-Commerce Trade Secrets Suit Sent To Ark.

By Michelle Casady (May 20, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that a forum selection clause in Walmart Inc.'s contract with software developer Fintiv Inc. to create a mobile e-commerce platform means the trade secrets lawsuit belongs in Arkansas courts, not in the Lone Star State. The Sixth Court of Appeals on Thursday determined that a "common-sense examination" of Fintiv's allegations — that Walmart misappropriated trade secrets to create Walmart Pay, the retailer's mobile e-commerce platform — shows that the dispute arises from a 2008 nondisclosure agreement, which contains a forum-selection clause requiring that litigation take place in Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered. "As a result,...

