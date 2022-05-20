Nationwide To Pay $5.6M After NY Investigates Annuity Swaps

By Ben Zigterman (May 20, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Nationwide Life Insurance Co. has agreed to pay about $5.6 million in penalties and restitution after the New York State Department of Financial Services found that it didn't properly inform customers about the impact of switching to lower-paying retirement policies. The state's superintendent of financial services said Thursday that Nationwide will pay about $3.4 million in restitution to New York customers and a $2.24 million penalty. Nationwide Life Insurance Co. has agreed to pay New York about $5.6 million in restitution and penalties after the state's financial services department said the company did not provide proper disclosures to policyholders who were...

