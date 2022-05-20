Fed. Circ. Says Child Due Compensation For Vaccine Injuries

By Emily Field (May 20, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday held that a child is entitled to compensation under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act for injuries sustained after having been vaccinated as an infant, finding a special master should have taken the family's testimony about symptoms into account. A 2-1 split panel, in a precedential opinion, said Trystan Sanchez began having symptoms including arm contortions after receiving his childhood vaccines, including the DTaP-HepB-IPV combination jab for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio. He later developed a rare neurological disease that took years to diagnose, according to the opinion. At issue in the appeal was whether the...

