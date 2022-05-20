5th Circ. Seeks Texas Justices' Input In Hail Coverage Row

By Hope Patti (May 20, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit requested the Texas Supreme Court's input in a dispute between Allstate and a homeowner over coverage for a leaky roof, saying that it needed guidance on applying the state's concurrent causation doctrine concerning damages caused by covered and uncovered perils. A three-judge panel said in an opinion filed Thursday that it needed the state high court's help to decide whether the damage to Harold Franklin Overstreet's roof was attributable to hail — a covered cause under the homeowner's policy with Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. — or uncovered wear and tear. "Hail damage, and thus hail-damage litigation,...

