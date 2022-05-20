NM And 2 Pueblos Agree To Cooperate On Cannabis Taxes

By Joyce Hanson (May 20, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Two federally recognized tribes and New Mexico have inked pacts that recognize the tribes' authority to run their own tax programs for the sale of cannabis on pueblo lands. New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department said Thursday that it has signed separate intergovernmental cooperative agreements with the Pueblo of Picuris and the Pueblo of Pojoaque that allow the two tribes to administer their own taxes for pueblo cannabis enterprises operating on pueblo lands. According to the department, the pueblos have sole discretion to determine whether an entity is a pueblo enterprise. In addition, the state's cannabis excise tax, which currently stands...

