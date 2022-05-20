SD Tribe Wants New Districts In Place Before November Voting

By Caleb Symons (May 20, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Lower Brule Sioux Tribe is pushing a South Dakota federal judge to force into effect newly planned political districts ahead of county elections in November, saying the old electoral system dilutes Native votes and should be scrapped immediately instead of later this decade. The tribe, which sued Lyman County and its five-member board of commissioners Wednesday over that delay, said holding another round of at-large elections for that board "entrenches" such elections' unlawful impact of disadvantaging Native-backed candidates for the next four years. Instead, the Lower Brule tribe asked Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange on Thursday to order county officials to...

