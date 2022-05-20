CIT Greenlights Slashed Tariffs On Chinese Solar Cells

By Alyssa Aquino (May 20, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade greenlighted slashed tariffs on Chinese solar cell duties, saying the U.S. Department of Commerce had complied with instructions to reconsider whether importers had benefited from a subsidy program when it ceded the issue. CIT Judge Jane Restani had ordered Commerce to take another look at the 9.7% to 12.7% countervailing tariffs it set on Chinese solar cells, faulting Commerce for concluding that Jinko Solar Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc. and their China-based affiliates had benefited from Beijing's Export Buyer Credit Program, or EBCP, despite certifications from their U.S. customers stating otherwise. Following Judge Restani's September...

