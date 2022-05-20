9th Circ. Says Delta-8 Vapes Are Federally Lawful In TM Case

By Sam Reisman (May 20, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has held that the 2018 federal Farm Bill that legalized hemp nationwide also legalized some products containing Delta-8 THC, a psychoactive chemical compound derived from hemp. In a published decision issued Thursday, a three-judge panel for the appellate court said e-cigarette manufacturer AK Futures had a legitimate trademark on its line of Delta-8 vapes, and the judges upheld a preliminary injunction against wholesaler Boyd Street Distro LLC. "Plain statutory text compels the conclusion that AK Futures' products are lawful, and we see no other reason to deny a preliminary injunction," Circuit Judge D. Michael Fisher wrote for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS