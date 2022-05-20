Insurance Agency Wants Out Of Clemente Family's Bias Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 20, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh insurance agency wants to be dismissed from a discrimination lawsuit brought by a rival agency operated by the family of late Puerto Rican baseball legend Roberto Clemente, telling a federal court Friday that it had nothing to do with Allstate's allegedly discriminatory termination of the Clemente agency's contract. Tomaino Insurance Agency and John Tomaino said they had not given faulty or fraudulent advice on discounts that were allegedly the pretext for Allstate Insurance Co. revoking the Roberto Clemente Jr. Family Agency's contract to sell Allstate products, nor had it improperly taken over the Clementes' list of customers because that...

