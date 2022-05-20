Wrongful Death Claim Not Barred By Ohio Med Mal Deadline

By Y. Peter Kang (May 20, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has revived a suit accusing a doctor of botching a man's hip replacement surgery, which proved fatal, saying Ohio's four-year hard deadline for medical malpractice claims does not apply to wrongful death actions. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Tenth District on Thursday overturned a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Adolph V. Lombardi in a suit accusing him of negligently performing a total hip replacement on patient Robert Maxwell in August 2013, which purportedly caused a blood clot in his lungs that led to his death two weeks later. On appeal, the patient's...

