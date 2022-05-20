Medical Pot For Pups? Pet Advocacy Group Says Yes

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 20, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A new advocacy group supporting pet-approved cannabis has announced its backing of a California bill aimed at protecting veterinarians who recommend the products from medical board reprimands. If passed, A.B. 1885 would amend language in California law to clarify that state veterinarians won't face disciplinary actions by the state Veterinary Medical Board should they recommend pet-approved cannabis products for health purposes. Advocacy group Pets Cannabis Coalition argues that, due to murky laws around pets and cannabis, most veterinarians are hesitant to make any cannabis recommendations for pets currently suffering from pain, anxiety, seizures, nausea or other ailments due to the risk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS