'Seriously, We Are Done': Judge Quits Trial, Says Atty Lied

By Craig Clough (May 20, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California judge abruptly declared a mistrial in a sex trafficking case and recused himself after defense counsel complained that jurors may have seen the defendant's feet shackled, telling an attorney from the Federal Public Defender's Office that he is stepping down because he thinks "intentional misrepresentations" are being made. According to a transcript of the proceedings in the criminal trial of Mei Xing, who is accused of engaging in sex trafficking while operating a massage parlor in South El Monte, Calif., U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright got into a heated exchange with Callie G. Steele of the Federal Public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS