Formal Director Review May Trigger A Shift In PTAB Reversals

By Joseph Edell (May 23, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently announced that it intends to formalize its interim director review process. Since June 2021, that process has allowed the USPTO director to review the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's final written decisions in inter partes reviews, post-grant reviews, and covered business method patent reviews.[1] In moving to a formal review process, the USPTO plans to issue a request for comment in the coming weeks to solicit feedback from stakeholders. With this formalization on the horizon and 11 months of results available, it's a good time to ask: What have the results of the interim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS