DC Circ. Probes Leaked Survey Alleging Judges' Misconduct

By Khorri Atkinson (May 20, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan said court officials will launch an investigation to determine who recently leaked a confidential employee survey that reportedly alleged that some of the appellate court's judges subjected their staff to bullying and gender discrimination. Judge Srinivasan informed the court about the investigation in a statement, shared with Law360 on Friday, days after a March 16 Washington Post report about the survey the publication obtained. The Post reported that the survey, conducted last year by the Federal Judicial Center for federal trial and appeals courts in the District, indicated some court staffers have personally experienced or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS