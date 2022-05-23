Ex-Schulte Roth Atty Rejoins As Partner In NY

By Matt Perez (May 23, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A former special counsel at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP returned to the firm as a partner after a two-year stint at Morrison Foerster LLP, the firm announced Monday. Leonora Shalet rejoins the firm as a partner in its investment management practice out of New York. Prior to working as a partner at Morrison Foerster in its private funds group, Shalet served as a special counsel at Schulte Roth, originally joining the firm in 2007 as an associate. "Leonora is an exceptional lawyer and we're thrilled to welcome her back to SRZ," said David Nissenbaum, co-head of the Investment Management Group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS