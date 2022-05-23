Sysco Says CBA Exempts Pension Issues From Arbitration

By Emily Brill (May 23, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Indianapolis unit of wholesale food distributor Sysco Corp. has asked an Indiana federal judge to declare that its contract with a Teamsters local does not require pension-related disputes to go to arbitration, arguing it qualifies for such a declaration under Seventh Circuit precedent. In a brief filed Friday, Sysco Indianapolis LLC directed U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon's attention to the Seventh Circuit's 1987 ruling in Printing Specialists & Paper Products Local 680 v. Nabisco. This decision established that companies are free from the obligation to submit pension-related disputes to arbitration if they can show that their collective bargaining agreement,...

