Gov't Seeks Quick Win Over Tribes' Lithium Mine Suit

By Caleb Symons (May 23, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government says a pair of Native American tribes had years to identify areas of cultural significance near a planned Nevada lithium mine, asking a federal judge to let that project go ahead over the tribes' failure to point out such places before they filed suit to block the mine. In a motion for summary judgment Friday, the government said that since 2005, it has consulted with Native groups near Thacker Pass — where the project, which could become the largest open-air lithium mine in the country, is located — to identify culturally important sites. Federal officials invited both the Burns...

