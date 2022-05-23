Russian Fugitive May Get Court OK To Sell London Properties

By Silvia Martelli (May 23, 2022, 2:20 PM BST) -- A London court has said it is willing to consider the £35 million ($44 million) sale of two London properties owned by a bankrupted Russian fugitive accused of fraud in a lawsuit over one of the biggest-ever bank collapses in Russia. Judge Sarah Falk said at the High Court on Friday that Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov can submit a proposal for sellling two homes in the smart Belgravia district to fund legal and living expenses in accordance with a worldwide freezing order against him. "I have concluded that it would be unjust not to make provision allowing Mr. Bedzhamov to spend at least...

