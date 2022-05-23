Bitcoin 'Inventor' Kicks Off Libel Trial Over Fraud Tweets

By Joanne Faulkner (May 23, 2022, 4:49 PM BST) -- A lawyer for the self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin told a London court at the start of a libel trial on Monday that his reputation was "poisoned" by Twitter posts and interview comments by a podcaster calling the computer scientist a fraud. A podcaster caused serious harm to Craig Wright's reputation by tweeting that the Australian had fraudulently claimed to have invented Bitcoin, the High Court has heard. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Podcaster Peter McCormack caused serious harm to the reputation of Craig Wright by stating in 14 tweets and during an online video broadcast that the Australian computer scientist was fraudulently claiming to...

