XL Accuses 'Rogue' Underwriter Of Pocketing Premiums

By Sophia Dourou (May 23, 2022, 4:55 PM BST) -- XL Insurance Ltd. told a London judge Monday that an elusive underwriter accused of pocketing more than £10 million ($12.5 million) in policy premiums had drained his company accounts to avoid paying it back. Joseph England of Quadrant Chambers, Counsel for XL, told David Edwards QC, sitting as a deputy High Court judge, that Paul Corcoran had "ransacked" most of the money held by Ipors Underwriting Ltd., a company he was the director and sole shareholder of. England told the court that Corcoran had not participated in the proceedings, filing only a slender defense in 2017 before "going rogue" and refusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS