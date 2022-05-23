Clearview AI Fined £7.5M For Facial Recognition Data Breach

By Martin Croucher (May 23, 2022, 12:35 PM BST) -- Britain's privacy watchdog said on Monday that it has fined a facial recognition software company £7.5 million ($9.4 million) for breaching data protection laws and ordered it to delete images of U.K. citizens from its database. Clearview AI, whose facial recognition software is seen here in action, has been fined £7.5 million for breaching British data protection laws. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Clearview AI Inc. breached U.K. data protection laws by collecting images of citizens from social media without their knowledge, the Information Commissioner's Office said. "People were not informed that their images were being collected or used in this way," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS