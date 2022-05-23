Privy Council Blocks Victims Group's Oil Spill Class Action

By Christopher Crosby (May 23, 2022, 1:44 PM BST) -- The top court for British overseas territories ruled on Monday that a Trinidad and Tobago group claiming to represent victims of an oil spill could not bring a class action against an oil company because the organization did not have the right to represent residents. The court has dismissed an attempt to revive a class action seeking damages against a now-defunct oil company and a safety authority in Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council — the highest court for the overseas territories — dismissed an appeal to revive a class action brought by La...

