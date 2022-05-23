Judge Recommends Tossing Suit Over Cuban Airport Use

By Rae Ann Varona (May 23, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A Miami man accusing American Airlines of benefiting from an airport allegedly stolen from his family by the Cuban government was not a U.S. national when he acquired the airport, a Florida federal judge said in recommending the lawsuit's dismissal. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis said that even though liabilities for trafficking under the Helms-Burton Act do not explicitly depend on U.S. nationals being deprived of property, other language in the statute and prior judicial interpretations of the act limit relief to U.S. nationals only. "The plain language of the statute affords no broader construction," Judge Louis said in her recommendation...

