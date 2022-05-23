US Opens New Trade Forum As Questions Swirl Over Scope

By Alex Lawson (May 23, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- After a year-and-a-half of calls to launch new trade talks, the Biden administration began laying the groundwork for a deal in the Indo-Pacific Monday, but the arrangement's nebulous structure has already generated debate about its scope and viability. In a joint statement, President Joe Biden and the leaders of 12 other nations unveiled the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, a sweeping engagement effort that looks to include new commitments on trade, supply chains, clean energy, tax and anti-corruption. But the leaders framed the effort as a preliminary step in a potentially involved process, saying they were beginning "collective discussions toward future...

