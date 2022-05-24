Kanye West's Label Hits Back In Royalty Suit Over 'Power' Hit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 24, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- Kanye West's record label has told a court that it is paying more than it should in royalties to King Crimson, hitting back at the progressive rock band's claims that it has been underpaid for a sample the U.S. rapper used. Universal subsidiary UMG Recordings Inc. countered allegations in a newly public May 19 High Court defense that it has not paid the band the agreed to royalty rates for West's use of its 1969 hit, "21st Century Schizoid Man," in one of his songs. West's label — Island Def Jam, which is part of UMG — however, told the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS