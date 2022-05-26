Cocktail Bar Chain Seeks £4M Biz Interruption Payout

By Silvia Martelli (May 26, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- The operator of the Dirty Martini cocktail bar chain has sued a Maltese insurer as it seeks to recover £4 million ($5 million) in losses run up during the COVID-19 pandemic under a business interruption policy. Two subsidiaries of restaurant group C G Restaurant (Holdings) Ltd. have accused QIC Europe Ltd. of breaching their insurance contract by refusing to cover losses resulting from three government-ordered lockdowns between September 2020 and December 2021. The insurer is wrongly claiming that the policy only covers the first three months of business interruption due to an infectious disease, according to DC Bars Ltd. and Tuttons...

