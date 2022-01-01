What OFCCP Enforcement Shift Means For Gov't Contractors

By Christopher Durham (May 23, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Notwithstanding the fact that Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Director Jenny Yang was one of the first U.S. Department of Labor officials appointed by President Joe Biden, there was little public indication of the shifts in policy and enforcement priorities that typically accompany a change in the party controlling the White House until recently. Although the OFCCP went live with its new contractor portal during the Biden administration, the portal was years in the making, and formal approval from the Office of Management and Budget had been requested during the Trump administration in September 2020. Two agency directives issued in March...

