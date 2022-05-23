Marshall Dennehey Boosts Casualty Department In Central Pa.

By James Boyle (May 23, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC expanded its litigation team in Central Pennsylvania with the addition of a trial attorney with more than 30 years' experience in liability defense. John F. Yaninek has recently joined Marshall Dennehey as a shareholder in the casualty department at the firm's Harrisburg office. Yaninek told Law360 on Monday that he moved his practice after 12 years with Thomas Thomas & Hafer LLP when he saw an opportunity with more potential for his career. "[Marshall Dennehey] contacted me and said they needed someone with trial experience to take over a full caseload," Yaninek said. "I...

