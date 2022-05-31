HSBC Seeks £10M From Savills In Property Valuation Suit

By Sophia Dourou (May 30, 2022, 3:01 PM BST) -- HSBC is seeking £10 million ($12.6 million) from Savills in a lawsuit that accuses the upmarket estate agent of negligently inflating the value of London property, saying it led the bank to make risky lending decisions. HSBC UK Bank PLC has increased the amount it is seeking after Savills "negligently" over-stated the value of a £15 million property, in an amended High Court claim, which was filed on May 20 and has now been made public. The estate agent was hired by HSBC to provide valuations on properties that were being used as loan collateral. HSBC wants damages from Savills for...

