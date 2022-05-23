Rochester Diocese Reaches $147M Ch. 11 Deal With Insurers

By Vince Sullivan (May 23, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester proposed a $147 million settlement with its insurers late Friday to resolve coverage disputes for sex abuse claims lodged against the organization after nearly a year of intense mediation among the parties at the direction of a New York bankruptcy judge. In a motion seeking approval of the settlement, the diocese said it undertook renewed mediation efforts last July after a $35 million deal with a single insurer was rejected by the bankruptcy court with an admonishment to go back to the negotiating table with open minds. The new agreement calls for $107.25 million in...

