Didi Shareholders Approve Ride-Hailing App's US Delisting

By Tom Zanki (May 23, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. said Monday it has notified the New York Stock Exchange that it will delist from the trading venue, completing a rapid reversal nearly one year after its blockbuster $4.4 billion initial public offering. Didi's announcement followed a shareholder vote approving the delisting, the company said. Didi said it will also file a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by around June 2 regarding its delisting. Its U.S. shares will cease trading 10 days later. The company's departure from the Big Board marks a stunning turnabout following its glitzy U.S. debut about 11 months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS